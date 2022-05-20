After losing the District 11-AAA championship on penalty kicks to the Franklin Admirals (9-4-3) last week, the Brentwood Bruins (18-2-1) stormed back to win the Region 6-AAA championship 4-0 at Franklin Thursday night.
“It means a lot to beat the same team at the same point last year and set us up best to get to state,” said Brentwood junior Cline Simmons.
“We felt we played well in pockets in this first matchup against them despite the score,” said Franklin head coach Mike Burgoyne. “The second game was the same situation. Tonight, there were pockets of the game we played well. They (Brentwood) just finished their chances. We did not finish our chances.”
In the 23rd minute, Brentwood scored their first goal on a strike in the box on a deflection by Cline Simmons to go up 1-0.
“It was a good cross by Forrest (Wells),” said Simmons. “I kind of got lucky with the deflection. I just tapped it down past the side netting.”
Brentwood increased their lead in the 34th minute on a deflection cashed in by senior Aidan Parker to stretch their advantage to 2-0.
The Bruins took a 2-0 lead going into the break.
A rebound in the box in the 53rd minute by junior Cooper Bailey kept the scoring spree going as Brentwood increased their lead to 3-0.
“I think we stayed composed and didn’t just kick it long,” said Simmons. “We kept control of the game and dominated them in possession.”
Brentwood tallied their final goal with a rocket in the box by senior Forrest Wells to complete the shutout and win the Region 6-AAA championship over Franklin 4-0.
“We have been practicing our goal scoring opportunities all week,” said McAdams. “We were moving the ball across side to side. That is where a lot of our goals came from. We were fortunate to get some nice finishes tonight.”
Brentwood junior goalie Thomas Fields recorded his 11th shutout of the season.
“He is such a talented goal keeper,” said McAdams. “He is a rock on defense, and his communication is awesome. He really helps our team succeed.”
Franklin will travel to Hendersonville on Saturday at 7 p.m. with a state tournament bid on the line.
“This is hard to take when you are a program that has this many talented players and has done so well over the past ten years; a couple of state championships and numerous district championships,” said Coach Burgoyne. “Hendersonville is a good team. We can get physically and mentally ready to play and have a chance to go to state.“
Brentwood will host Station Camp on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament.
“We’ve got to win to go to state, and that is the goal of this team,” said Cline Simmons. “We just have to execute on Saturday.”
“We are going to come out and give it all we got,” said Reid McAdams.
