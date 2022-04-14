Former Brentwood and Vanderbilt outfielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a contract extension on Thursday, avoiding arbitration with the updated deal.
The 2021 All-Star signed a two-year deal worth $6.75 million over each of the next two seasons. After the deal, Reynolds will have two years of arbitration remaining and will be eligible for free agency following the 2025 season.
The Pirates made reaching a deal with Reynolds a priority after a breakout 2021 campaign in which he landed his first career All-Star nod, was a Golden Glove finalist, and even finished 11th in the National League MVP voting.
For the season, Reynolds batted .302 with a .390 OBP and a .522 slugging percentage, collected career-highs in home runs with 24 and RBI with 90, and tied for the league lead with eight triples.
Reynolds, drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, has been an integral member of the Pirates lineup ever since being shipped across the country in the Andrew McCutchen trade.
It is hard to fill the shoes of a franchise legend like McCutchen, who won an MVP, a Gold Glove, four Silver Sluggers, and earned five All-Star nods with the Pirates, but Reynolds has answered the call. Across 353 games over four seasons in Pittsburgh, he has batted .289 with 48 home runs, 178 RBI, 14 triples, and 78 doubles.
As a freshman with the Commodores, Reynolds helped Vanderbilt win the 2014 College World Series, playing in 72 contests during the program’s first title season. He was named a Freshman All-American following the campaign and was voted Third-Team All-American as a junior.
At Brentwood, Reynolds was First-Team All-State and District Player of the Year as a senior. He suited up for a Bears roster that included 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.
