Following two seasons at the helm of the program, Brentwood volleyball head coach Cathy Cram has resigned as announced in a release from the school on Tuesday morning.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Bruins advanced all the way to the 2022 Class AAA TSSAA state tournament semifinals. Brentwood finished 36-12 on the season, earning a Region 6-AAA title.
"We thank Coach Cram for her service and are grateful for her contributions to our volleyball program," the school said in the release. "Coach Cram took over a storied program after the retirement of Barbara Campbell and worked hard to continue that success leading our volleyball team to a state tournament appearance this past season. We wish Coach Cram nothing but the best in the future."
Cram was an assistant for six seasons on the staff of legendary coach Barbara Campbell before taking over as head coach when Campbell retired in January of 2021.
During Cram's two seasons in charge of the program, Brentwood went 63-19.
