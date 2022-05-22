The TSSAA state championships in the decathlon and pentathlon were held over the weekend at Brentwood High School and a pair of Williamson County students earned the AAA state titles.
In the decathlon, Brentwood's Aiden Carter took first place with 6,527 total points to win the state crown.
Carter's teammate Canon Kinder came in fourth with 5,646 points, while Ravenwood's John Bass took seventh with 5,283 points.
In the pentathlon, Nolensville's Elise Dobson was crowned the state champion after scoring 3,584 total points.
Brentwood's Sophie Yount took second with 3,080 and her teammate Kiersten bell placed third with 3,060. Franklin's Lucy Litwin was eighth with 2,777.
In the AA class, Fairview's Loren Sloan placed fifth with 2,273 points.
