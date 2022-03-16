In a day full of upsets in Murfreesboro at the Murphy Center, Cane Ridge joined the list as the Ravens fell to Bearden 69-67 in a thrilling first round matchup in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament.
The expected winner lost in each of the first three matchups on Wednesday and that included Cane Ridge (25-7), the presumptive favorites in the Class 4A bracket who had not lost since December 29 and had not lost to a team from Tennessee all season.
Bearden (30-6) jumped out to an early 18-8 lead after the first quarter of action, but a 17-2 run to open the second quarter had Cane Ridge right back in it, as they trailed by one, 29-28, at halftime.
With the game seemingly out of reach, Cane Ridge went on another season-saving run, outscoring Bearden 15-3 to cut the lead to one, 65-64, with 1:07 left in the contest.
The near-comeback was sparked by Cane Ridge star Brandon Miller, who scored 13 of his game-higu 30 points in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough as Cane Ridge fell short of their mission to win a title after losing in the state championship game last season, falling to a Bearden team they dispatched in the first round of the 2021 tournament.
Miller, who was named the Division I Class 4A Mr. Basketball on Monday, also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists, and swiped four steals.
The McDonalds All-American is the 11th-best player in the country and the number one-ranked player in the state according to 247 Sports. The small forward will be suiting up for Alabama next season at the collegiate level.
Senior Ryan Oliver carried the Ravens early, securing a double-double with 17 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, collecting a team-best four assists, and tying Miller for the team lead with four steals.
The pair were a two-man wrecking crew all season, leading the Ravens to a second straight state tournament appearance, which are the first two in program history.
Da’Ron Hall also contributed eight points, seven rebounds, three steals, and the team’s only two blocks. The rest of the roster combined for just 12 points total.
