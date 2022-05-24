The Centennial Cougars baseball team (20-15) fell on hard times, losing in a shutout 7-0 to the Stewarts Creek Red Hawks (29-7) at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro Tuesday afternoon.
“We played fairly well defensively,” said Centennial head coach Rob Baughman. “We just could not put the ball in play. Unfortunately, they had a couple of big hits in the fifth and sixth inning and broke it open.”
In the top of the first inning, Stewarts Creek starting pitcher Brett Vondohlen stranded two Centennial runners on base after recording a strikeout to keep the Cougars scoreless.
Centennial starter Eli Lamb kept the Red Hawks off the board in the bottom of the first as the Cougars infielders collected a force-out at second for the final out.
Vondohlen retired the side in order, picking up the final out on a pickoff at second as the game stayed at 0-0 in the top of the second.
Lamb stranded two runners at first and second, tossing back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom of the second.
Stewarts Creek’s pitcher Vondohlen retired the side in order, forcing two groundouts and tallying a strikeout in the top of the third.
Lamb answered in the bottom of the third, going one-two-three, drawing a flyout, groundout, and a strikeout as the game stayed scoreless.
In the top of the fourth inning, Centennial could not drive in a run from second as Vondohlen shut down the offense with a strikeout and groundout.
Stewarts Creek broke through in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run by senior Reginald Cooper to get on the board 1-0.
Vondohlen continued to roll for the Red Hawks, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts and a groundout in the top of the fifth inning to retain the 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Red Hawks broke the game open, scoring six runs in the frame with an RBI single from senior Kennan Saiyasak, a run scored on an error by Centennial, three-run homer by Vondohlen, and a wild pitch to stretch the Stewarts Creek lead to 7-0.
Centennial left a runner on second in the top of the sixth as Vondohlen kept the Cougars at bay, drawing a groundout to first base for the final out of the inning.
The Cougars kept the Red Hawks from scoring in the bottom of the sixth, as freshman reliever Miller Kline recorded a strikeout and two flyouts to left field 7-0.
The Cougars were out one-two-three in the top of the seventh as Stewarts Creek sophomore reliever Aiden Schwartz forced two flyouts to left field and a lineout to first to give the Red Hawks a 7-0 win.
Stewarts Creek will play Houston High School (Germantown) at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Mufreesboro.
Centennial will play Powell High School (Knoxville) at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 4A double elimination game.
“I have all the faith in the world that we will come back and be ready to go,” said Baughman.
Other Nashville-area scores from the first day of Spring Fling baseball include:
Class AA: Pigeon Forge 8 White House Heritage 6
Class 4A: Hendersonville 3 Farragut 2
Colliverville 6 Riverdale 4 (10 innings)
DII-A: Goodpasture 18 Silverdale 1
DII-AA: Knoxville Catholic 3 Lipscomb Academy 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.