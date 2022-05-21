Centennial softball (16-13) fell just one game short of the state tournament as they lost in the sectional round at Wilson Central 3-2 on Friday night.
After finishing as the runner-up in District 11-4A and Region 6-4A, the Cougars kept surviving-and-advancing throughout the playoffs. But after scoring a pair of runs in the first inning against Wilson Central, they were unable to conjure another score.
Makayla Cox drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single to start off the game with a 2-0 lead. But Wildcats starting pitcher Kyleigh Pitzer shut the Cougars down the rest of the way, tossing 14 strikeouts and allowing just two more hits.
Centennial starter Lauren Johnson went six innings herself on the mound, allowing five hits and three runs and dealing three strikeouts. She held Wilson Central scoreless for three innings before a three-run fourth inning for the Wildcats.
Brenwtood Academy was also eliminated on Friday in the Division II-AA playoffs. The Eagles were swept by Chattanooga Christian with two one-run losses: 6-5 and 9-8.
Christ Presbyterian Academy suffered the same fate on Thursday in the DII-AA playoffs, falling to Girls Preparatory School out of Chattanooga in two games: 7-4 (in nine innings) and 13-1.
