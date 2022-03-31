An offensive slugfest put the Centennial Lady Cougars (4-7, 2-0) softball team on top in District 11 AAAA with a walk off single by Ellie Chun to capture the district win 10-9 against the Brentwood Lady Bruins (1-6, 0-1) at home Tuesday night.
“It is a big win for our program,” said Centennial head coach Jeff Serbin. “Ellie did not have a chance to play a lot last year. The last couple of games she has hit really well. I could not be more proud of that kid. She has the heart of a lion, great attitude and work ethic.”
“I want to give a shout out to Centennial, because they have great coaches and work really hard,” said Brentwood head coach Erica Powell. “We gave up four runs that were unearned. We need to play better defense. Our kids fought hard. It was a good game, and we are getting better.”
“Our girls put all their effort into everything that we do,” said Chun. “I walked up there and knew I was going to whack it. My second at-bat I struggled a little bit, but I was able to adjust and play on.”
In the top of the first inning, Brentwood started out hot, totaling five runs in the frame with a two-run homer by freshman Marina Mason, an RBI single from senior Teagan Oakes, and a two-run RBI single from freshman Carys Bagila to lead 5-0.
“We talked about that after the game,” said Powell. “Sometimes when we score early, we get comfortable or complacent. We kept the score 5-0, but we did not score again until the fifth or the sixth. We cannot get comfortable with any lead, because any team can come back and beat us.”
Centennial answered in the bottom of the first inning with three RBI singles by Kyleigh Burgett, Alyssa Johnson, and Maiya Boyer to cut into the Lady Bruins lead 5-3.
Brentwood had a chance to add runs in the top of the second, but pitcher Boyer shut the door, accumulating two strikeouts after a sacrifice bunt 5-3.
Centennial tied it at five in the bottom of the second with a two-run RBI single by Harper Kline.
In the top of the third inning, Boyer retired the Brentwood side in order keeping the score tied at five.
Brentwood’s pitcher Marina Mason retired the side in order in the bottom of the third as the game remained deadlocked at five.
The score stayed at five as Boyer continued to deal, retiring the Brentwood lineup in order with two ground outs and a strikeout in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Centennial took the lead on errors by Brentwood, allowing runners on base and a two-run RBI double by Makayla Cox to grab the advantage 7-5.
The Lady Bruins answered back in the top of the fifth with two RBI singles by junior Tabbi Daech and sophomore Destiny Inkum to even up the score 7-7.
Mason retired the Centennial lineup in order in the bottom of the fifth with three groundouts to keep the score at 7-7.
In the top of sixth inning, Brentwood could not break the tie as Centennial tallied a double play on an outfield assist to keep the Lady Bruins at bay and remain at 7-7.
Mason got herself out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning, leaving two Centennial runners on base by drawing two flyouts as the score stayed tied at 7.
Brentwood grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single by Oakes and a run scored on a wild pitch 9-7.
Centennial answered back, capitalizing on errors by Brentwood’s defense. Boyer started the rally with a RBI double. Sophia McLeod contributed an RBI single. Chun walked it off with an RBI single to win 10-9.
“We had been struggling to score runs over the last week,” said Serbin. “This is two nights we have put up double figures like that. Coming in here, I thought hitting and defense was going to be our strong suit. Our bottom of the lineup is coming through more and more each game.”
“This has been what we have been working on the entire season,” said Chun. “Our defense has always been up. Offense, we just had to hammer down on it and just keep working.”
The winning pitcher for the Cougars was Boyer.
“We cannot spot a good team like that in the first inning,” said Serbin. “Maya had been struggling a little bit, but today she threw tremendously. She got ahead of hitters and didn’t walk as many. We played good defense behind her, and she did a great job for us.”
Brentwood will face John Overton at home in a district matchup on Thursday.
“Every district game for us is huge,” said Powell. “The biggest thing I am hoping to see is clean defense and continuing to hit the ball hard.”
Centennial will host Ravenwood tomorrow, before traveling to Hillsboro for a district matchup.
“We have three district games this week, so we just have to keep getting better,” said Serbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.