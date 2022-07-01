Former Centennial Cougar Tyrel Dodson is returning to Franklin to host his second annual youth football camp.
The Buffalo Bills linebacker will be hosting the camp on July 9 at the Centennial High School football field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There are 200 spots available for kids ages 7 through 13. You can register here.
After a successful three seasons at Texas A&M, Dodson signed with the Bills after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He became the first Centennial alum to make it on an NFL roster.
Last season, Dodson played in 16 games and made 15 tackles. In his career, Dodson has collected 37 tackles across 26 games. In February, he re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal.
