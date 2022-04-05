Former Christ Presbyterian Academy star Braxton Key became the latest Williamson County alum to forge a path in the NBA on Monday when the Detroit Pistons converted his 10-day contract to a two-way deal.
The conversion will keep Key on the roster for the rest of the 2021-22 regular season as the Pistons, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, only have three games remaining on their schedule.
The move comes on the heels of Key’s most successful game in the NBA. During Sunday’s 121-117 win over the Indiana Pacers, Key compiled 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals, all career highs, across 28 minutes of action.
Following two years at Alabama and two years at Virginia, including as a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 National Championship-winning squad, Key went undrafted during the 2020 NBA Draft.
Key spent time in the NBA G-League with the Delaware Blue Coats before signing a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in January. He played two games for the 76ers, playing just six total minutes.
However, with the Pistons, Key has earned a chance to stick thanks to standout defense. The 6-8 wing has played double-digit minutes in all six games with Detroit while reaching double-figures in scoring in each of the last two, both Pistons wins.
Key spent three seasons with CPA before transferring to Oak Hill Academy as a senior, compiling a 103-10 record and helping lead the Lions to the 2015 state championship. He was twice named Class AA Mr. Basketball during his time at CPA.
