The CPA athletics department announced the hire of Kevin Maggard as head boys basketball coach on Friday. Maggard served as the interim for the Lions during the 2021-22 season, earning an 18-14 record.
Maggard has spent the last eight years with CPA, assisting both the boys and girls basketball programs.
"I am honored to be the Head Coach of CPA Boys Basketball where I can continue to serve these student-athletes each and every day on and off the basketball floor,” said Maggard in a statement released by the school. “It's my privilege to continue the tradition of teaching these players how to work together for a common goal as a collective unit, develop and build their God-given talents, and recognize that everyone is called to serve one another to glorify God.
“Our goal is to prepare for and win games, but our larger mission is to love each other better each and every day. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence here at CPA.”
Prior to his tenure with CPA, Haggard spent 10 years as the head coach at Davidson Academy. He led the Bears to their only sub-state appearances in school history, reaching the sectional final in both 2002, his first season at the helm, and 2008.
Haggard also has experience on the court. He spent two seasons with Belmont. The Bruins made the NAIA Final Four in both seasons, and Maggard was named an NAIA Academic All-American as a senior.
“We are excited to have Coach Maggard and his family at CPA leading our basketball team,” said CPA Athletic Director Ingle Martin. “Coach Maggard is a terrific leader of young people and a gifted teacher on the court and in the classroom. We are honored God has called him to CPA basketball to ensure the mission of the school is carried out for the boys in this program.”
Maggard stepped in as interim in July after the departure of longtime head coach Drew Maddux.
Maddux compiled a 395-96 record during his stellar 15-year run atop the program, leading the Lions to state titles in 2012 and 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.