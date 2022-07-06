The Christ Presbyterian Academy-to-Vanderbilt pipeline continues. On Friday, three-star CPA wide receiver London Humphreys committed to the Commodores.
Humphreys, a Class of 2023 commit, will be joining brothers Langston and Kane Patterson on Vanderbilt's roster. Langston was a Class of 2022 signee, while Kane transferred from Clemson.
He will also be joining Lipscomb Academy receiver Junior Sherrill and Mt. Juliet linebacker Ethan Crisp as Nashville-area recruits in Vanderbilt's 2023 class.
“[Vanderbilt has] a lot of people now who are just all-in toward wanting to win and be back to a good, winning football program and being competitive in the SEC,” Humphreys told 247Sports. “At some point, if that's the case, some people have to jump on it. ... What Coach Lea is building, I just really believe in him as a coach and all the other guys.
“Everything they're trying to build there at Vandy, I was just a big fan of. Obviously the SEC. They've got a lot of promising stuff going on. Obviously also being the hometown too was huge."
The 6-2, 195-pound Humphreys, ranked as the 25th-best player in the state and the 106th-best receiver in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, also had offers from Virginia, Boston College, Kansas, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Minnesota, and South Carolina, among others.
Humphreys helped lead CPA to the DII-AA state championship game last fall as one of the Lions top weapons, compiling 45 catches for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season of varsity football.
But he doesn't just excel on the gridiron. Humphreys also is a stellar baseball and track and field athlete for CPA. He has even suited up for the basketball team.
In May during the TSSAA track and field state championships, Humphreys took home the DII-A title in the long jump, the 100m, and the 200m. He was the only WillCo athlete to claim three individual titles.
Humphreys also has familial ties to Vanderbilt. His father Clark was a track and field coach for the Commodores after a standout career at Brentwood Academy and Auburn. His mother Erin was an All-American pentathlete at South Carolina.
