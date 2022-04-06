Currey Ingram Academy senior James Smith is the 2022 male recipient of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) scholarship for the state of Tennessee, as announced per a press release from the school on Monday.
Smith, who was nominated by Athletic Director Kelly Fish, earned a $500 award at the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s (TIAAA) annual awards ceremony at the state Athletic Director’s conference in Murfreesboro.
Over 300 athletic directors in the state are open to submitting nominees for this scholarship, and the TIAAA awards one boys' and one girls' scholarship annually. James is the second recipient of this scholarship from Currey Ingram. Christian Ahlstrand received the award in 2018.
“James earned this award as a dedicated student-athlete,” said Kelly Fish, Athletic Director at Currey Ingram Academy. “I am grateful that his academic and athletic accomplishments are being honored with this scholarship.
"The NIAAA and TIAAA are important organizations to me and the profession and that they honor deserving student-athletes with scholarships is just another benefit. James represents Currey Ingram and Mustang Athletics well in all he does.”
In March, Smith committed to continue his tennis career at the collegiate level by signing a letter of intent with Emory & Henry College in Virginia.
The purpose of the NIAAA is to promote, facilitate and increase the knowledge and understanding of the vital role of interscholastic athletics in the educational system.
The scholarship program fosters and recognizes the partnership between the NIAAA and secondary education. The scholarships recognize the distinguished scholastic, leadership and sportsmanship attributes of high school student-athletes and the
