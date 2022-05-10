Several Williamson County athletes were honored when the District 11-AAA and District 12-AAA awards were announced on Monday.
Brentwood's Aidan Parker and Franklin's Landon Robbins were Co-Players of the Year in District 11-AAA.
Brentwood's stout defense took home a pair of awards as Charlie Snider was named Defensive Player of the Year and Thomas Fields Jr. won Goalkeeper of the Year.
Franklin's Davis Long and Centennial's Jameson Shannon split the Offensive Player of the Year award.
Brentwood's Mike Purcell was named Coach of the Year.
In District 12-AAA, Columbia Central's Victor Ramirez took home MVP honors.
Offensive Player of the Year was another split, going to Luke Tedder of Independence and Brewer Wall of Columbia Central.
Summit's Will Pilkinton earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Andrew Barton of Independence and Jeff Robertson of Nolensville tied for Goalkeeper of the Year.
Eric Bossman of Independence took home Coach of the Year honors.
11-AAA All-District Team
Brentwood High School: Ryder Conway, Reid McAdams, Forrest Wells, Blue Leatham
Franklin High School: Travis Fowler, Finn Jacobs, Joey DuPuy, AJ Elliot
Ravenwood High School: Sam Fitch, Evan Waggoner, Judah Benjamin
Centennial High School: Rafael Covarrubias, Roman Hernandez, Lukas Kunz,
Charles Tanksley
12-AAA All-District Team
Columbia Central: Mason Hollandworth, Collin Rowe, Raul Sarabia
Independence: Wyatt Christ, Seth Isbell, Shep Rice
Nolensville: Adrian Byasiima, Patrick Ibrahim, Aidan Mackto
Summit: Ryan Catone, Stephen Ciallini, Henry Mpagi
