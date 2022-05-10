With the postseason starting up this week, the All-District 12-4A team and awards were announced on Monday.
Nolensville's Ryan Smith took home MVP honors after a dominant season on the mound for the Knights in which she went 19-3 and dealt 305 strikeouts.
Independence's Ryan Brown was named Offensive Player of the Year. The junior batted .593 with six home runs, 17 RBI, eight doubles, and three triples.
Columbia Central's Saviya Morgan was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Summit's Lily Kate Richards earned the Pitcher of the Year award, and Summit's Saniya Hunter and Nolensville's Jaycee Bilbrey tied for Rookie of the Year.
2022 All-District 12-4A Teams
First Team All-District
Nolensville – Addi Leichty, Kendra McNeil, Paige Dickinson, Sydney Dickinson, Lauren Ryan; Summit – Tarek Scherr, Anne Marie Richards, Ashlyn Easley, Haley Montgomery; Independence – Leah Oubre, Brylie Waechter, Jayla Miller; Columbia Central – Addison Maurer, Bailey Lovell; Ravenwood – Linley Pittman.
Second Team All-District
Savannah Maynard, Nolensville; Aubrey Brackett, Summit; Angelina Ciaramitaro, Independence; Kiraonte Buchanan, Columbia Central; Taylor Webb, Ravenwood.
