For the third time in program history, East Nashville is headed to the TSSAA Class 2A State Championship game. The Eagles (32-3) defeated Power Center (20-5) 64-53 in the state tournament semifinals at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro on MTSU’s campus on Thursday afternoon.
East Nashville will be playing for a chance to win the school’s first state title on Saturday at 11 a.m. They will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Tyner (24-10) and Milan (24-7)
Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalist Jarrod Taylor once again led the way for the Eagles. The senior scored a team-high 19 points and added nine rebounds and one steal. Taylor scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, helping Eash Nashville outscore Power Center 26-14 in the period to secure the win.
The victory was anything but secure heading into the final frame. After pulling together a 28-25 halftime lead despite some tough shooting numbers early on, the Eagles fell behind 39-38 after a 12-2 Power Center run in the third period.
But Taylor steadied the ship, alongside strong performances from juniors Jaylen Jones and Jordan Crawford and senior Cullen Cleaves. Jones compiled eight points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in a solid all-around performance.
Crawford notched 13 points, three rebounds, and team-highs with six assists and three steals. Cleaves added 15 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and one steal. Junior big man Raz Armstrong only scored two points, but he crashed the boards to the tune of a game-high 14 rebounds.
Most of the key contributors were on this team when they lost to state runner-up Knoxville Fulton in the semifinals in 2019. They were also around when the Eagles qualified for the 2020 state tournament that was promptly canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This group of players has waited a long time to play in the state title game. And they will get their chance on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.