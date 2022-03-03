Eight Father Ryan seniors have signed to play at the next level.
The student-athletes come from a number of different sports, including football, basketball, golf, swimming and cross country & track and field, and are now set to continue their athletic careers.
Football player Cole Becker will reunite with Father Ryan alum D.C. Tabscott at Appalachian State.
Read the list of the eight signees below:
Ciro Albamont - Cross Country/Track & Field at Western Kentucky University
Cole Becker - Football at Appalachian State University
Rosemary Bonadies - Swimming at Connecticut College
Alex Ford - Football at Western Kentucky University
Alex Hamm - Golf at Trevecca Nazarene University
Marcus Kennedy-Holt - Football at Lindsey Wilson College
Mary Mackie - Basketball at University of Tennessee Southern
Aidan Nix - Cross Country/Track & Field at Western Kentucky University
