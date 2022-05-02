Former Ensworth star Andre Turrentine is returning to the Volunteer state after a season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
After only seeing limited action in three games with Ohio State before redshirting the 2021 season, Turrentine hit the transfer portal in late April. On Monday, Turrentine announced he would be headed to Tennessee, one of the finalists during his original college selection when he committed to the Buckeyes.
Despite playing 106 out of a possible 118 snaps during Ohio State’s spring practice, Turrentine became the fifth Buckeye on the defensive side of the ball to transfer this offseason. He joins a Vols secondary that just saw Coffee County alum Alontae Taylor drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Heading into his lone season at Ohio State, Turrentine was the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Tennessee in the class of 2021 and the 9th-best safety in the country according to the composite rankings at 247Sports. Alongside Ohio State and Tennessee, he also received offers from Georgia, Florida, and Florida State among others.
At Ensworth, Turrentine was a versatile player who lined up all over the field. He logged 44 catches, 450 yards, and four touchdowns on offense, 41 tackles on defense, and 314 yards on special teams in a COVID-shortened senior season for the Tigers.
Turrentine joins a handful of Nashville-area alums who have signed with Tennessee this spring. Several class of 2023 players will be headed to Knoxville after their senior seasons, including Mt. Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell, Lipscomb Academy receiver Nate Spillman, Riverdale linebacker Caleb Herring, and Greenbrier defensive lineman Nathan Robinson.
