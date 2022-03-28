Ensworth star Kennedy Cambridge committed to Kentucky over the weekend, making her the fifth member of her family to join the collegiate ranks.
This season alone, her sister Jordyn helped lead Vanderbilt to their first postseason appearance in nearly a decade, her brother Devan played 33 games for an Auburn team that earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and her brother Desmond was Nevada's second-leading scorer.
Now Kennedy will have the chance to make a name for herself in the SEC like Jordyn and Devan.
Cambridge is the fifth player to join Kentucky’s 2022 class, a freshman group that has risen in importance after three starters from the Wildcats SEC Tournament championship-winning squad (Dre’Una Edwards, Jazmine Massengill, and Treasure Hunt) entered the transfer portal last week.
Cambridge is a four-star prospect, the number two-ranked player in the state in her class, and the 36th-best guard in the nation, according to 24/7 Sports composite rankings. She reportedly made her decision to attend Kentucky a month ago but kept the announcement under wraps to focus on Ensworth’s postseason run.
The decision worked as Ensworth won its second state title in the past three years with a 70-46 victory over Lipscomb Academy in the state championship game.
Kennedy and her sister Jaloni, the number two-ranked guard in the entire nation in the class of 2024, were both named Miss Basketball finalists for Division II Class AA, with Jaloni taking home the honor.
