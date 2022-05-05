Geston Gordon, head coach of the Ravenwood High School Girls Wrestling Team, has announced the award recipients of the 2021-2022 All-WillCo Girls' Wrestling Team of the Year.
This award is to recognize the accomplishments of female wrestling athletes in Williamson County and will be chosen by girls' coaches each year. Award recipients are chosen based on their placement in the Region 3 tournament, state tournament results, and the toughness of their wrestling schedule.
Gordon was named as the first dedicated head coach in the county for girl’s wrestling in 2021.
“Wrestling is probably one of the toughest sports there is – if not the toughest. It’s extremely challenging – mentally, physically and emotionally.” Gordon said. “I have seen first-hand how these girls thrive in this environment when they are fully supported. I am glad these young women have this opportunity to compete with teams across the state and possibly work toward a college scholarship.
"In the 2021-2022 season we had 23 girls in Williamson County go to the regional tournament, and 15 qualified for state. Last year, we only had five WilCo girls qualify for state. I hope more and more girls continue to participate so we can have a great turnout for a county dual meet. I can’t wait to see how Williamson County girls' wrestling grows in the next few years.
All-WillCo Girl’s Wrestling Team of the Year
100 Rylee Lent – Junior at Independence – 2nd in region, 2nd in state
107 Asliana Trudeau – Freshman at Independence – 3rd in region
114 Megan Boggess – Freshman at Summit – 4th in region, 1-2 at state
120 Grace Buettner – Junior at Ravenwood – 3rd in region, 1-2 at state
126 Rylee Bennett – Junior at Summit – 2nd in region, 5th at state
132 Kaylen Thomas – Senior at Ravenwood – 1st in region, 1st in state
138 Brooklyn Long – Junior at Independence – 1st in region, 1st at state
145 Finnley Craig – Freshman at Summit – 3rd in region, 1-2 at state
152 Amelia Martelle – Freshman at Ravenwood – 5th in region
165 Rachel Martelle – Senior at Ravenwood – 4th in region, 1-2 at state
185 (no WilCo girl placed in regionals)
235 Sydney Huesser – Junior at Franklin – 4th in region, 1-2 at State
All-WillCo Girls' Wrestler of the Year
Kaylen Thomas of Ravenwood High School won 1st in the region and 1st at state. During the 2021-2022 season she had an overall record of 28-3, with seven wins against previous state placers. The 132-pound state tournament bracket had six previous state placers, which was the most in any weight class. Thomas had wins against two of them to earn her the state championship title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.