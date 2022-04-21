Swim Across America is coming to Nashville for the first time ever thanks in part to a legendary figure in the swimming community.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin helped spearhead the Nashville event, which takes place on Saturday at the Ensworth Natatorium.
“Almost every single person can say that their lives have somehow been affected by cancer. Every 15 minutes, 50 Americans are diagnosed with cancer, which is kind of hard to wrap your mind around,” Franklin said. “It raises money for cancer research, which is desperately needed, and it helps us work toward finding a cure. So, when I get to combine my love for swimming with an incredible cause, it's so rewarding.”
The event will be a team charity relay. Registration is a $50 self-donation with all proceeds going to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. At least one member of each team has to be swimming during the hour-and-a-half race.
“You can swim for as long or as short as you like. You don't have to go out there and feel like you're going to be swimming for 90 minutes straight,” Franklin said. “But it's fun because there's a competitive aspect as well. We hand out awards after, so it's kind of the best of both worlds. You can get together and be competitive if you want to, or you can just come and have a good time.”
Franklin first become involved in Swim Across America in 2016, and she became hooked immediately. After her recent move to Nashville, Franklin was approached by Chris McPherson, the head coach of the Ensworth Aquatics Masters and an assistant coach for the Ensworth High School swimming and diving team, to help bring the inaugural event to Nashville.
“For me, it has always been so crucial to give back, especially to the community that is around you and your home,” Franklin said. “That's one of the really amazing things about Swim Across America…whatever money is raised, it goes to your local cancer research hospital. I love that so much because now, being here in Nashville, it already feels like home because of the community that we have out here. And I'm looking for ways that I can now start giving back to this community. I couldn't think of a better way than this one.”
Franklin’s husband Hayes Johnson, a Nashville native who attended Father Ryan, has swum for McPherson and the Ensworth Aquatics Masters. Having seen the Nashville swimming community up close, Franklin has nothing but praise for the local scene.
“It's incredible," she said. "I think it's another great community. It's been really fun for us to get involved in that.”
At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Nashville native and former Harpeth Hall standout Alex Walsh earned a silver medal in the 200m individual medley. Walsh, a member of the Nashville Aquatic Club (NAC), became the first local to win an Olympic medal in swimming since Tracey Caulkins, also a NAC and Harpeth Hall alum, in 1984.
“You have the Walsh sisters, who are two of the biggest names in competitive swimming right now," Franklin explained. "John Morris has been over there forever and is a phenomenal coach. Jeremy Oregon, a coach at Vanderbilt, is absolutely fantastic.”
With Walsh competing at the Olympics last summer and Swim Across America debuting at Nashville this spring, it’s been an important few months for the local swimming community. Franklin believes its important for the young swimmers in the area to see their sport on the biggest stage.
“Swimming isn't exactly the first sport you see when you turn on the TV every day," Franklin said. "I think when you have young swimmers who are passionate and who love this sport so much, and they see it getting attention and they see big events centered around the thing that they love, that's so important.
“But it’s also teaching them that really crucial lesson that, yes, swimming is important and we love it and it matters so much to us, but at the end of the day, there are literally people fighting for their lives. And if we can do something with what we love to help those people, to give back, we know how that's what matters.”
