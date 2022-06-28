Matt Hoppe has found his new basketball home.
On Monday, Clarksville Academy announced that the former Brentwood Academy coach would be taking over as both the head boys basketball coach and the school's athletic director.
Hoppe spent the past three seasons at the helm of the Brentwood Academy boys basketball program, leading the Eagles to a 68-12 record. In 2021, BA lost in the DII-AA state championship game to MBA. Last season, the Eagles fell in the semifinals to Knoxville Catholic after starting the season 29-0.
Hoppe not only was a 1995 graduate of Brentwood Academy but he also served as an assistant coach on longtime head coach Hubie Smith's staff, including in the 2017 and 2018 state title-winning seasons.
Following Smith's retirement, Hoppe served as the program's interim head coach during the 2019-20 season before being brought on as the full-time head coach.
At Clarksville Academy, Hoppe with be replacing Tyler Hickman at head coach and Jake Peterson at athletic director. This is Hoppe's first stint as an AD.
In April, Brentwood Academy hired Andy Blackston out of Madison Academy in Huntsville, Alabama to become the new boys basketball coach.
Blackston played at Lipscomb under legendary head coach Don Meyer. He also was previously the head coach at Austin Peay and Alabama-Huntsville.
