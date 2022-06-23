Logan Eggleston is back for one more ride with Texas volleyball, and the expectations are high.
For the second consecutive season, the former Brentwood star has been named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year. She was unanimously selected for the award and for the Preseason All-Conference Team.
Eggleston was one of a league-best four Longhorns selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team, and Texas was voted the preseason Big 12 favorites.
Last season, the Longhorns entered the NCAA Tournament as the number two overall seed with a 24-1 record, but bowed out at home in the regional semifinals to fellow Big 12 school Nebraska.
Eggleston is the two-time reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and has been named an AVCA All-American for three straight seasons. She was also named the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020.
The Brentwood native was second in the conference with 4.67 points per set, third with an average of 0.48 service aces per set, and had 3.85 kills per set in 2021.
During her time with the Bruins, Eggleston was a two-time All-American, led Brentwood to three consecutive state titles (2015-17), and was named the WILLCO Female Athlete of the Year as a senior.
Eggleston's sister Shaye, a two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year at Brentwood, spent her freshman season at Alabama but transferred to Cincinnati during the offseason.
