Former Belmont baseball star Matt Beaty is trading in one Southern California location for another.
After three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Beaty was traded to the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon.
Beaty was drafted by the Dodgers in the 12th round in the 2015 MLB Draft, and spent the next four seasons working his way up through the Los Angeles farm system. In 2019 Beaty made it to the big leagues, becoming the third Bruin ever to play for an MLB team alongside 1970s pitchers Jerry Bell and Dwight Bernard.
Beaty was a plug-and-play contributor throughout his tenure in Los Angeles. In 2021, he led the Dodgers with 59 pinch-hit plate appearances, started three games at first base in the postseason, and batted .270/.363/.402 with seven home runs in 120 games.
For his career, the Dresden, Tennessee native compiled a .262 batting average with 18 home runs across 240 games. Beaty also started games all over the field, including at first base, right field, and third base.
During the Dodgers run to a World Series trophy in 2020, Beaty made three plate appearances against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, drawing two hit-by-pitches and a walk for a perfect on-base percentage.
With the designated being added back to the National League, utility player roster spots are becoming rarer. Beaty ended up being squeezed out of the Dodgers roster just one day shy of qualifying for salary arbitration.
