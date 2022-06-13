Former Ravenwood baseball standout Zane Denton announced on Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Alabama.
The upcoming senior has been a full-time starter at third baseman for the Crimson Tide for each of the past two seasons, starting all 58 games in both campaigns.
As a junior this past season, Denton batted .263 in 232 at-bats, compiling 13 home runs, 48 RBI, and 35 runs scored. Alabama finished with a 31-27 record, bowing out in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
In the field, Denton posted a .971 fielding percentage and committed just four errors all season.
During the 2021 season, Denton earned a slew of honors. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for his impressive fielding at third base, to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, and to the SEC All-Newcomer Team (sophomores were eligible after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season).
As a senior at Ravenwood, Denton was the top-rated third baseman and the No, 5 overall player in the state of Tennessee, according to the Prep Baseball Report.
The Brentwood native was named to the District 11-AAA First Team by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association, the Rawlings-Perfect Game Southeast All-Region First Team and was an Underclass All-American honorable mention as a sophomore.
Denton's brother Myles is also slated to play at the next level. After a successful career at Ravenwood, Myles is committed to play at Walters State in Morristown, Tenn. in the fall. His oldest brother Bryce is with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.