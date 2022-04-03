Former Riverdale High School cross country and track and field star Eli Cramer was killed on Thursday night when he and two of his teammates were struck by a drunk driver.
Cramer, a 20-year-old sophomore, and seniors Eli Baldy and Alex Mortimer were hit in Williamsburg, Virginia while running in preparation for a meet at William & Mary college.
Mortimer is in stable condition after suffering life-threatening injuries and undergoing surgery Thursday night, while Baldy was treated and released with minor injuries.
According to Virginia State Police, the driver, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, fled the scene of the crash and was located shortly afterward when he crashed into a median. He was arrested and charged with DUI-involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of hit and run, reckless driving, and maiming, and refusal to submit a breath/blood sample. The investigation is ongoing.
Cramer, a business administration major at Milligan, had already accomplished a full career’s worth of feats. He was a four-time national qualifier in track and field, most recently placing 10th in the 5k at the 2022 NAIA Indoor National Championship.
For cross country, Cramer earned All-American and All-Conference honors in each of his first two seasons. Last spring, his 27th place performance helped Milligan place third overall at the national championship race.
"Words cannot express the grief that flowed across this campus and throughout the Milligan family around the world when we heard the news that one of our own, sophomore Eli Cramer, had been killed,” Milligan University president Bill Greer said at a press conference Friday morning.
