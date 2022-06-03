Although he has taken his talents down to Atlanta to join the Falcons, former Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser is still holding his youth football camp in Franklin this weekend.
The second annual event will take place at DI Training in Cool Springs on Sunday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon and is geared toward kids ages 7 through 16.
Current Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, quarterback Logan Woodside, wide receiver Mason Kinsey, and tight end Tommy Hudson are also expected to make appearances.
The camp also raises money for The Aloe Family, a local foundation that provides opportunities for education, well-being, self-sufficiency, and healing to resilient communities and individuals facing challenges of poverty and lack of family support.
In his final season as a Titan, Firkser played in 15 games, making 34 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns. In April, he signed a one-year deal to join the Falcons, following former Titans Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans, Jeremy McNichols, Beau Brinkley, and Cam Batson to Atlanta this offseason.
You can sign up for the Anthony Firkser Football Camp here.
