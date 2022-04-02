Robert Covington has been on the go a lot lately. With a team-friendly contract and skillset, he has been thrown into a number of trades.
But after playing on four teams over the past three years, the 2018 NBA All-Defensive First Team member seems to have found a more permanent home with his latest destination - the Los Angeles Clippers.
Long known as one of the league’s best perimeter defenders, on Friday night Covington proved he could contribute on the offensive side of the ball when called upon.
With several of the Clippers starters out due to injury, Covington exploded for a career-high 43 points on an efficient 15-24 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.
Covington was on fire from behind the arc, hitting 11 of his 18 three-pointers to set career and franchise records for both three-point makes and attempts.
The Clippers ended up scoring a franchise regular-season record 153 points in a blowout win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, who were also without several starters.
With just a few games remaining in the regular season, the Clippers have already clinched a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. With Kawhi Leonard’s injury status up in the air and Paul George having just returned from injury, the Clippers will be relying heavily on Covington for his defensive prowess.
Nashville is still a special place to the former Tennessee State Tiger. In the summer of 2020, Covington funded the construction of Covington Pavilion, a practice facility for its men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Currently the only player in the NBA who played collegiately at an HBCU, Covington collected a number of accolades during his time with the Tigers.
He was named All-OVC First Team as a junior, twice earned All-OVC Second-Team honors, and earned All-Newcomer and Mid-Major Freshman All-American status during his first season. He left TSU seventh all-time in both points (1,749) and rebounds (876).
