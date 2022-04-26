Two months after stepping down as head coach at Franklin Road Academy, John Pierce has been hired as the head coach for the Nashville Christian School boys basketball team.
Pierce, an alum of the FRA basketball program, led the Panthers to five state tournaments and four state title game appearances, during his 16-year run atop the program. He surpassed 300 wins as a head coach in February 2021.
Last season, FRA finished 13-13 with a 7-7 record in district play. Nashville Christian School went 9-12 with a 4-8 district mark under Dustin Patton, who coached both the girls and boys teams for the entire season and led the girls to their first-ever state tournament title. He will now focus solely on the girls' program as Pierce takes over the boys team.
Following his playing career at FRA, Pierce suited up for Lipscomb where he put together a Hall of Fame resume. After four years under legendary coach Don Meyer, Pierce finished with 4,230 points to become the all-time leader in points in college basketball history.
Pierce tallied four NAIA All-American honors and two NAIA National Player of the Year awards en route to having his jersey retired by the Bisons.
The prolific scorer played a handful of professional seasons for the Stirling Senators in Australia and the Toyotsu Fighting Eagles Nagoya in Japan.
Once his playing days were done, Pierce became an assistant coach at Brentwood Academy and FRA before taking over as the Panthers head coach.
At FRA, Pierce developed a number of Division I athletes, including former Lipscomb big man Rob Marberry and former Lipscomb and Tennessee State point guard Kenny Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.