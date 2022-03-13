Franklin Road Academy alum Will Wade is back in the news after being fired from his position as the LSU men’s basketball head coach.
The school announced on Friday that Wade would be dismissed after five seasons at the helm due to a notice of significant misconduct allegations.
Wade, who compiled a record of 108-54 during his five seasons with the Tigers, was accused of five Level I and one Level II NCAA rules violations, including the offer of cash payments and jobs to potential recruits and their family members, paying hush money to the former fiance of a player to keep quiet about recruiting violations, and directing payments from his wife’s bank account to a recruiter to send to a LSU prospect.
Assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry will fill in as the interim head coach for LSU, who are expected to nab a No. 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament according to BracketMatrix.
This is not the first time Wade has been unable to coach a Tigers squad that he led to the NCAA Tournament. In 2019, LSU were regular season champions in the SEC, but Wade was suspended from both the conference and NCAA tournaments after he was reported to have been caught on a federal wiretap discussing paying potential recruits.
Wade was reinstated a month later after meeting with LSU administrators and agreeing to contract addendum that allowed the school to fire him with cause if he were to commit any Level I or Level II violations.
Wade’s entire tenure with the Tigers has operated under a cloud of scrutiny. The program was under a federal basketball investigation in 2017.
Prior to his time with LSU, Wade spent two seasons as the head coach of Chattanooga, where he went 40-25, and two seasons as the head coach at VCU, where he went 51-20 with two NCAA Tournament appearances. For his career, he is 196-96 with four NCAA bids.
