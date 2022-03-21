Franklin Road Academy announced the hiring of Lisa Schaad as the new head coach of the volleyball program on Monday afternoon.
“I am beyond excited to be a part of a new journey with the student athletes and staff at FRA,” Schaad said in a release from the school.
“I believe FRA’s mission and purpose align directly with my coaching philosophy of walking alongside our athletes and coaching staff in hopes of discovering many ways to fulfill gifts and passions through volleyball. My aspiration is to be someone the Lord uses to help athletes create their own championship story and makes alumni to be proud to be a part of the family. I’m thrilled to be a Panther!”
Schaad has nearly 30 years of volleyball coaching experience, with the last seven coming at the helm of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, where she compiled a 137-45 record and led the Eagles to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Final Four in each of the past three seasons.
“Lisa has a tremendous amount of experience as a successful coach and program director," FRA Athletic Director Kris Palmerton said in the release. "Her Christ-centered values are a perfect fit with FRA’s inclusive Christian mission. Her passion for volleyball and children is infectious. I am extremely excited for our families and the FRA community as we begin our journey with coach Shaad."
Alongside her position as head coach at CHCA, Schaad spent the last 14 years as the director of operations for Elevation Sports Volleyball in Cincinnati, where she helped lead the club program to a top-20 national ranking.
Schaad also has on-court volleyball experience as a four-year letter for Western Kentucky. She was the Hilltoppers team captain as a senior.
Schaad’s appointment officially begins June 1. She will visit campus later in the spring to meet with players, coaches, and families as she prepares for her arrival in June.
