With timely hits and dynamic pitching from the duo of senior AJ Russell and junior Caleb Anderson, Franklin Admirals baseball (14-5, 5-1) secured a victory on the road in non-district competition 4-2 over the Ravenwood Raptors (13-10, 4-2) Friday night.
“The potential for greatness is here, and they are still borderline, trying to figure out how good they are,” said Franklin head coach Wally Whidby. “Obviously anytime AJ toes the rubber, I feel like we should win the ballgame. That is a really good baseball club we beat tonight. It is a huge momentum builder if they choose to use it this way.”
“I hope tonight is going to be a preview of what the second week of May looks like,” said Ravenwood head coach Nico Gregoli. “We did some positive things. It is just a couple of moments offensively that we tried a little too hard and did not make things happen. The nine free passes got us tonight. Nine free passes either with the walk or hit-by-pitch is not going to beat a good arm like AJ Russell.”
“We knew they were a good team coming in,” said Franklin senior starting pitcher and University of Tennessee commit AJ Russell. “We just went out there and competed, had timely hits, and pitched really well. It was a fun game.”
“It is a huge win and this is a good ball club we just played,” said Franklin junior and Xavier commit Caleb Anderson. “Coming into this game, we expected to fight a tough battle with this team. I think this is a big win that will boost our confidence.”
In the first inning, Franklin was retired in order by Ravenwood senior starting pitcher Joe King on two flyouts to left and a groundout to start the contest tied at 0.
The Raptors got on the board first with an RBI single from senior third baseman Thomas Cooper to give Ravenwood a 1-0 lead.
King continued to surge in the top of the second inning, recording two strikeouts and forcing a flyout to center to preserve the Raptors advantage 1-0.
Russell retired the side in order with two strikeouts and a grounder to the shortstop to keep the margin at 1-0 in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third inning, Franklin grabbed the lead on an RBI single from junior catcher Carson Cochran and shortstop Anderson to give the Admirals a 2-1 advantage.
“He (Caleb) loves seeing fastballs that he likes and rakes off of fast pitching,” said Russell.
“I just tell myself to relax, be calm, and make things happen,” said Anderson. “I just trust myself and what I can do.”
“He (Caleb) is a very good baseball player,” said Whidby. “Caleb has been barreling balls all year long and came through with a timely hit.”
Russell continued to deal for the Admirals in the bottom of the third, striking out the side to keep the 2-1 margin intact.
Franklin extended their lead after a leadoff walk turned into a run scored from third base on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth inning 3-1.
Franklin’s Russell squashed a rally by the Raptors in the bottom of the fourth, tallying a strikeout and leaving two runners on base as the Admirals stayed ahead 3-1.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Raptors starter Joe King recorded two groundouts and a strikeout to keep the Admirals off the board.
Ravenwood cut into the Franklin advantage 3-2 when the Raptors senior catcher Andrew Dudas drove in senior designated hitter Blake Bevis from third on a RBI sac fly in the bottom of the fifth.
“Andrew has been the heart and soul of our offense since the beginning of the year,” said Gregoli. “He struggled early and was hitting into tough luck, but worked really hard and stuck at it. He has been a force in the middle of our lineup. We would be in a much different spot if we did not have Andrew Dudas.”
In the top of the sixth inning, Franklin capitalized on a leadoff hit-by-pitch to bring the runner home on a wild pitch, extending their lead 4-2.
Ravenwood had a chance at a rally in the bottom of the sixth, but Franklin reliever Caleb Anderson closed the door, striking out the last two batters to hold on 4-2.
The Admirals had a chance to pad their advantage in the top of the seventh with two runners on base, but Ravenwood senior reliever Stephen Bell forced a pop out to center to keep the game at 4-2.
Ravenwood was looking to even the score in the bottom of the seventh bringing the tying run to the plate with a runner on first. However, Anderson did not break, tallying a strike-out to end the game and secure the win for the Admirals 4-2.
Russell and Anderson combined to give up only two runs against a very potent Ravenwood offense.
“We just attacked and had soft contact all night,” said Russell. “It ended up going our way.”
Ravenwood will travel to Columbia Central on Monday.
“The district race is really tight right now between us, Nolensville, and Summit,” said Gregoli. “We are all going to see each other the last couple of weeks of the season. We have a big one with Columbia that we cannot look ahead. Columbia has been playing well, and we need to have our best effort.”
Franklin will travel to Christ Presbyterian Academy Saturday.
“Another really good baseball game; it is a good opportunity for us to sharpen our iron with good iron,” said Whidby. “If you look at our schedule, we try to play the best baseball clubs in the state to prepare us to be one of the final eight. We hope for clean baseball and a good game with CPA tomorrow.”
