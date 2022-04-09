In an offensive slugfest, the Franklin Admirals baseball team (13-3, 5-1) withstood a comeback by the Centennial Cougars (6-8, 4-2) in the last at-bat to win the contest at home on Friday afternoon 8-6.
“They play team baseball and for each other,” said Franklin head coach Wally Whidby. “They do the little things right. We had good pitching this series, and Caleb was able to slam the door at the end."
“We have go to make plays,” said Centennial head coach Rob Baughman. “When you don’t make, the plays you are supposed to make this is what happens. Hopefully we will get better and learn from it.”
“We fought hard and through adversity,” said Franklin junior Caleb Anderson. “Coming from last season, this is a big rivalry. It means a lot to boost our confidence coming into next week.”
In the top of the first inning, the Cougars got on the board first with an RBI single from sophomore Max Weyenberg to give Centennial a 1-0 lead.
The Admirals answered in the bottom of the first, scoring on a wild pitch and a RBI walk by senior Jaden Smoot with the bases loaded to climb back 2-1.
Centennial tied the game at two in the top of the second on a RBI groundout by junior Ryan Sweeney, letting the runner on third score.
The scored stayed tied at two in the bottom of the second as Centennial starting pitcher junior Ryan Yates recorded two strikeouts and induced a flyout.
In the top of the third, Franklin’s defense stood tall, catching two fly balls and throwing out a runner trying to leg out a triple to stay deadlocked at two.
Centennial's Yates continued in his groove in the bottom of the third drawing two flyouts and a groundout as the score continued to be even at two.
Franklin junior starting pitcher Jackson Knotts retired the Cougars in order, drawing two flyouts to left field and a strikeout to keep the score tied at two in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth, Franklin broke the tie on an RBI sac fly by junior Braden Wood to give the Admirals a 3-2 advantage.
Franklin got out of a sticky situation in the top of the fifth as they were able to turn a double play after a defensive error to stay ahead at 3-2.
Franklin added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer by junior Drew Whalen to extend their margin 4-2.
“It is just a matter of feeling comfortable in the box,” said Whalen. “I've hit the ball very well lately, so I felt confident just getting in the box, knowing what to do, and guessing pitches correctly. Whenever they hang it, I am able to do something big with it.”
Centennial rallied in the top of the sixth, scoring two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI sac fly by senior Ryan Connally to tie the game at four.
“It is big for Ryan because it is his first game back all year,” said Baughman. “He has had back problems and has not played this season. He got down 0-2 and then made a big play to tied it up.”
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Franklin put a crooked number on the board tallying four runs in the frame on an error by Centennial and a two-run RBI single by Drew Whalen to retake the lead 8-4.
“That kid is on fire,” said Whidby. “He had a heck of a last week, throwing a no hitter against Hillsboro. He hit two home runs last week against Hillsboro and Columbia. Then he fired a one-hitter, even though it was scored a two-hitter complete game, and went three-for-four. Comes in tonight, playing well at third and swinging the bat like crazy.”
Centennial had a chance at the comeback, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI walk by senior Gavin Johnson and an RBI single from senior Nolan Wells to cut into the Admirals lead 8-6. However, Caleb Anderson shut the door with the bases loaded, recording a strikeout and a force out on a flip to second base by the shortstop to persevere the victory for Franklin 8-6.
“He is a dog in every sense of the word,” said Whalen. “He barrels up balls all day long at the plate and then gets on the mound and just shoves. Playing shortstop the whole series, probably was tired, and he still dominated. He is a great dude and baseball player.”
“Caleb is a ballplayer and arguably the best shortstop in the mid-state,” said Whidby. “He has a great arm and is a competitor. He went in there and challenged hitters and made them put the ball in play.”
Knotts collected the win for the Admirals, pitching six innings.
“Jackson Knotts is a completely different look,” said Whidby. “AJ Russell and Drew Whalen are more velo guys, while Jackson relies on hitting spots and mixing up speeds. He did that very well tonight, got out of some jams, and got ahead of hitters to keep them off balance.”
“He was amazing, spotting his pitches perfectly,” said Whalen. “He was able to drop his curveball in when he needed to and did not try to overpower Centennial. That helped him stay within himself. He knew when he needed to throw harder and when to set back and let the ball do all the work.”
Centennial will face Blackman on Saturday.
“Hopefully we will regroup tomorrow and see what happens,” said Coach Baughman.
Franklin will host GCA in a double-header on Saturday.
“We played a three-game series with them last year,” said Whidby. “They got the better of us in one-run games that did not go our way. Our guys know that they (GCA) are a good team, and they still remember that. Coach Meyers runs a great program. We expect to go to battle with them.”
