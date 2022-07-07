The Hot Shots of Tennessee, a Franklin-based competition jump rope team, turned in a strong performance at the 2022 American Jump Rope Federation (AMJRF) National Championship, earning six top-three placements.
The competition, which took place in Cincinnati from June 21-25, features top jump ropers from around the country competition across age division championships for spots in the Grand National Championship.
Franklin High School graduates Olivia Byrd, Sara Smith, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford took home second place for the third consecutive year in the pairs double dutch mixed division at the Grand Nationals.
The Hot Shots finished third in the single rope speed relay mixed division at the Grand Nationals after placing second in the mixed 19+ age group earlier in the week.
For the second straight year, Smith and Weatherford earned third in the pairs wheel freestyle mixed division at the Grand Nationals after placing second in the mixed 19+ age group earlier in the competition.
Weatherford also finished second in the individual freestyle performance in the male 19+ division.
All four Hot Shots members earned spots on the U.S. National Jump Rope Team. In their careers, the members have have won gold medals at the World Jump Rope Championship, appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and represented the sport of jump rope as AMJRF Ambassadors.
