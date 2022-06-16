The accolades are continuing to pour in for Belmont's Guy Lipscomb.
The Franklin native was named a 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team selection on Tuesday and a Third-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Wednesday.
The Admirals product becomes the first Bruin to earn a NCBWA All-American nod since both Matt Beaty and Drew Ferguson received the honor in 2015 and the first Belmont player to earn All-American status of any kind since Nick Egli in 2017.
Lipscomb also becomes the sixth Bruin in program history to earn ABCA All-Region honors, alongside Beaty, Ferguson, Logan Jarvis, Tyler Fullerton and Nate Woods.
The 2022 season was a special campaign for both Belmont as a team and Lipscomb individually. The centerfielder was named the 2022 OVC Player of the Year, a first since the program moved to Division I.
He ranked ninth in the nation in batting average (.406) and fifth in stolen bases (42) becoming the first player since 2011 to hit at least .400 at steal at least 40 bases.
The Bruins won their first OVC regular season title in program history and tied a program record for wins with 39.
Lipscomb was not the only local player to earn postseason accolades. Vanderbilt sophomore outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named a First-Team All-American by the NCBWA and First-Team All-Region by the ABCA. He was joined on the All-Region team by senior Dominic Keegan (First Team), freshman Carter Holton (First Team), and junior Spencer Jones (Second Team).
This season, Bradfield batted .317 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 46 stolen bases (the nation's second-highest mark), and Golden Glove-worthy defense in center field.
The powerhouse Tennessee Vols also landed a slew of honorees. Senior Trey Lipscomb, junior Drew Gilbert, freshman Chase Burns (a Beech product), and sophomore Chase Dollander were all named First-Team All-Americans.
Blackman product and freshman Drew Beam and senior Redmond Walsh were on the Second Team, while junior Ben Joyce made the Third Team.
Lipscomb, Gilbert, Dollander, Beam, and Burns were all named First-Team All-Region, and were joined by sophomore Joel Ortega. Junior Jordan Beck earned Second-Team honors.
Tennessee Tech senior Jason Hinchman earned Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Region honors, while his teammate junior Ed Johnson was named to Second-Team All-Region.
Austin Peay senior Jack Alexander and Memphis freshman Landon Gartman were named Second-Team All-Region.
