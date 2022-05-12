On the sixth penalty kick by sophomore Jonah Moffett, the Franklin Admirals (8-3-3) soccer team paid back the Brentwood Bruins (16-2-1) for a 4-1 loss in the regular season, winning the district 11-AAA crown 2-2 (5-4) in a fierce battle at Franklin on Wednesday night.
“I think the boys have penciled in districts for a while and getting another opportunity to play Brentwood,” said Franklin head coach Mike Burgoyne. “This is something they worked really hard at. Brentwood is an excellent team. It is great that we are in the same district, but it can be a curse at times.”
“It means a lot,” said Franklin sophomore goalie Aidan Moss. “We lost last year and early in the regular season to them. It means a lot to all the seniors beating Brentwood.”
Brentwood started the scoring in the 10th minute of the first half on a goal by senior Aidan Parker who raced past the defense and goalie and placed the ball in the back of the net.
Franklin answered in the 23rd minute with a header in the box by sophomore Davis Long to tie the game at one going into the break.
Franklin grabbed the lead in the 46th minute on a strike in the box by junior AJ Elliott to go ahead 2-1.
In the 66th minute of the second half, Brentwood senior Reid McAdams nailed a shot from just outside the box to tie the game at two, sending the game to overtime.
Neither side could break through in the two 10-minute overtimes as both teams missed valuable opportunities to score. Brentwood goalie Thomas Fields and Franklin goalie Aidan Moss also made spectacular saves to keep the score tied in the overtimes.
The Admirals won the game on the sixth penalty kick with a goal by Franklin sophomore Jonah Moffett hitting the lower left corner and sealing the District 11-AAA championship for Franklin over the Bruins with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory.
“We have confidence that every single one of our players will hit a penalty (shot),” said Burgoyne. “It is all about handling pressure. Jonah has a very calm and collective demeanor. That is something you look for in someone to not get rattled when they get up there and take the penalty. The hardest part is when you put the ball down and it goes silent. You know there is a couple of a hundred people watching you, and it is all on you.”
“It was mainly my captain Finn coming to hype me up and make sure that I was confident and ready to go,” said Moffett. “After that, it was easy peasy.”
Aidan Moss saved two of the six penalty shots to help the Admirals seal the championship.
“He pretty much guessed right and acted right on all of their strikes,” said Burgoyne. “He was able to get two hands and block two of them. If you are a keeper, if you make one in five (saves) you have done your job. Then, if you are able to stop two of them, unbelievable.”
“They went to PKs Monday against Ravenwood, so I knew where the first three went, and I used that to guess the right way,” said Moss. “The others, I just went one way and hoped it went my way.”
Brentwood will travel to either Independence or Columbia Central next Tuesday for the first round of region tournament play.
Franklin will host the District 12-AAA runner-up next Tuesday against Independence or Columbia Central in region play.
“Both teams are really good, and we won both games in the regular season,” said Burgoyne. “The score line was not indicative of how close the score was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.