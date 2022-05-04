In a game that officially ended early in the second half due to lightning in the area, the Franklin Admirals soccer team (6-3-3, 2-1) provided fireworks of their own, winning the contest 7-0 over Summit (5-8-2, 1-2) at home Tuesday night.
“It is a good result for the boys,” said Franklin head coach Mike Burgoyne. “We have a lot of seniors that got to play tonight. I was impressed with the combination play they had in the first half. The most important thing is that both teams got out of here healthy and ready for the postseason.”
Franklin started the scoring early in the first two minutes of the game as senior Blake Ash was alone at the net and booked his appointment with the goal on a strike up the middle to start out 1-0.
Later in the first half, sophomore Davis Long deposited a goal into the back of the net after crossing out his defender and the goalie to take it the distance, stretching the Admirals advantage to 2-0.
Franklin continued to find their groove in the half with a goal in the box by freshman Brevin Miller to extend the Admirals margin to 3-0.
“A lot of players contributed; it was not just one player that scored all the goals, which was nice,” said Burgoyne. “That is pleasing for a coach to see.”
The Admirals continued their scoring spree with a goal by senior Rusty Dahlke sneaking past the keeper and the Summit defense to deliver a strike in the lower left corner 4-0.
In the 36th minute, Admiral freshman Wayne Wells scored with a strike in the box to give Franklin a 5-0 advantage.
In the 38th minute, Dahlke tallied his second goal of the match on a deflection in the box stretching the Admirals margin to 6-0.
“He is doing well,” said Burgoyne. “He seems to be in the right place at the right time. Sometimes those look easy, but you have to have a lot of composure.”
The Admirals added another goal in the closing minute of the first half on a penalty kick by senior Landon Robbins to push the Franklin lead at halftime to 7-0.
The game was called early in the second half due to close lightning in the area. Franklin collected the win 7-0 in their final match of the regular season.
Franklin had sophomore goalies Aiden Moss and Cole Forrest combine for a clean sheet on the night.
“This is actually the first time he (Aiden) has come off, and we had Cole Forrest come in the second half,” said Burgoyne. “We were happy that Aiden and Cole did well and had a couple of big saves.”
Franklin will host a district tournament game on Monday night at 7 p.m. It has not been determined yet who they will play.
“All the teams in our district are tough,” said Burgoyne. “We are excited to get there and go into the postseason relatively healthy. Right now we just need a couple good days of practice to get ready physically and mentally for next week.”
