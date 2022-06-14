Franklin High School has announced that Tucker Cathey will be the wrestling team's new head coach in a release the school sent out on Monday afternoon.
Cathey is an alum of the program, wrestling for the Admirals from 2004 through 2008. He has also served as an assistant for the boys wrestling team and as the head coach for the girls program.
"I am very honored to be the next wrestling coach at Franklin High school," said Cathey. "I look forward to continuing to build on the program's great tradition.”
Cathey is replacing Andrew Tomlinson, who is also a Franklin graduate and a longtime member of the Franklin athletic department. In fact, Tomlinson volunteer coach for the wrestling program during Cathey's tenure as a wrestler.
“We are excited to have Tucker heading up our wrestling program. Both he and Andrew are Franklin guys through and through and we hated to lose Andrew like we did," Franklin Athletic Director Jay Johnson said.
"We appreciate all he has given to the FHS athletic program and the school. But we think Tucker can continue to build on the success that the wrestling program has experienced the past couple of seasons. He was on the school’s last state championship team and we know there’s nothing more he’d like to do than lead this program back as its head coach.”
During his wrestling career at Franklin, Cathey was a member of the 2005 state championship team, a three-time Region medal winner, and the 2008 region champion.
Alongside his success as a wrestler, Cathey excelled at football and track and field while at Franklin. He was the offensive line MVP and team captain in football as a senior, earning All-Region honors.
In college, he played football at Chattanooga and Cumberland.
