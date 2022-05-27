Franklin sisters Lisa and Sofia Messier, a senior and sophomore respectively, were crowned state champions in the Class AA doubles bracket on Friday afternoon after defeating Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs of Tennessee High School 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
The Messier sisters opened up the tournament on Thursday by beating Hannah Gossett and Sidney Robertson of Creek Wood 8-1 in the first round and Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman of McMinn County 8-2 in the semifinals.
Lisa and Sodia were the only Williamson County athletes to take a doubles or singles crown on Friday.
Other local scores from Friday's tennis championships at Spring Fling include:
Girls
A Singles: Riley Cassity (Farragut) 2 Grace Stout (Ravenwood) 0
DII-A Singles: Maeve Thornton (KCHS) 2 Riley Collins (Ensworth) 0
Boys
A Singles: Tobias Mandeville (Meroll Hyde) 2 Ethan Porterfield (CSAS) 0
AA Singles: Ranjay Arul (Collierville) 2 Patrick Delves (Ravenwood) 0
DII-AA Singles: Hank Trondson (Ensworth) 2 Andreas Sillaste (McCallie) 0
A Doubles: Eric Popa, Grant Koch (Merrol Hyde) 2 Drew and Nathan Morris (Signal Mountain) 0
AA Doubles: Ajay Arul, Tristan Kelly (Collierville) 2 Oliver and Samuel Craddock (Hume-Fogg) 0
