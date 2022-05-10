The 11-4A and 12-4A All-District baseball awards were announced last week, with several Williamson County athletes taking home honors.
Franklin's Drew Whalen was named the 11-4A MVP. The infielder hit .350 on the season with five home runs, 28 RBI, and five doubles. He also made six appearances on the mound, posting a 3-2 record.
Franklin also won the Pitcher of the Year award with AJ Russell taking home the honor. The Tennessee commit has posted a 6-1 record with 91 strikeouts and a 1.14 ERA.
Centennial's Rob Baughman was named Coach of the Year.
In the 12-4A district, Ravenwood's Blake Bevis won the MVP award. The Ball State commit has put up gaudy stats at the plate for the Ravens.
Independence's Ben Cleaver, a Kentucky commit, was named the Pitcher of the Year, while Ravenwood's Nico Gregali earned Coach of the Year honors.
2022 All-District 11-4A Team
First Team
P – Eli Lamb, Centennial; Ryan Sweeney, Centennial; Jack Morris, Brentwood; Caleb Pica, Overton; C – Carson Cochran, Franklin; OF – Aaron Walton, Brentwood; Mike Waddell, Overton; Alex Eisenbeck, Franklin; Roman McDermott, Hillsboro; IF – Ryan Connally, Centennial; Jack Scearce, Centennial; Connor Gilkey, Overton; Sam Billington, Brentwood; Henry Hanley, Brentwood; Utility – Conner Bartley, Brentwood; Max Weyenberg, Centennial.
Second Team
Brentwood: Paul Delligatti, Ryan Kerr, Andrew Billington, John Pizzi; Centennial: Malaki Moore, Nolan Wells; Franklin: Caleb Anderson, Jackson Knotts, Jaden Smoot; Hillsboro: Finn Patrick, Wade Lawson; Overton: Jevon Edmondson, Austin Luckett.
2022 All-District 12-4A Team
First Team
SP – Ethan McElvain, Nolensville; Jason Hamm, Summit; Lucas Kocian, Ravenwood; RP – Brady Hendrix, Summit; C – JP Price, Ravenwood; IF – Drew Blalock, Independence; Myles Denton, Ravenwood; JR Dippold, Summit; Eric Harper, Nolensville; Mark Harrell, Independence; Tyler Hummel, Nolensville; Connor Paul, Ravenwood; OF – Ty Allen, Independence; Konnor Bowden, Columbia; Nic Raum, Ravenwood; Devin Thrain, Summit.
Second Team
Chase Clatur, Nolensville; Landon Dismang, Nolensville; Andrew Dudas, Ravenwood; CJ Dugan, Summit; Colin Dunworth, Nolensville; Logan Franzoni, Summit; Quentin Jenkins, Nolensville; Jace Kirby, Summit; Jackson Riedling, Independence; Dylan Ruck, Nolensville; Jack Wilson, Ravenwood.
