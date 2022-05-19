The Grace Christian Academy baseball team continues to roll along.
After winning the district regular season and tournament and region tournament titles, the Lions are now headed to the state tournament thanks to a two-game sweep of First Assembly Christian School.
In game one on Wednesday, GCA beat FACS 19-2. They followed up that win with a 10-2 victory in game two to advance to next week's spring fling in Murfreesboro.
GCA is the first school in the Division II-A bracket to qualify for the state final four. The remaining three teams will qualify through the quarterfinals on Thursday night.
GCA will play on Tuesday either at 4 or 6:30 p.m. depending on their seed. The games will take place at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
