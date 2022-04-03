Down 1-0 at halftime, the Grace Christian Academy Lions boys soccer team (4-1) stormed back in the second half to win 2-1 over the Franklin Admirals (0-2-2) Thursday night at home.
“We have played Franklin the past couple of years, and it has always been a battle,” said GCA head coach David DeFatta. “Coach Burgoyne does a fantastic job with his team. They are organized, attack well, and defend, so for us to be down a goal in the first half and fight back shows some growth and maturity for our guys.
"That was one of the best high school games I have seen and one of the best battles with them over the last five years. Couldn’t be more proud of the way our guys responded.”
These teams have made it an annual tradition to face each other in the regular season since 2018.
“Every time we play Franklin, it is always going to be a good game,” said GCA senior Malachi Jones. “Those guys always come out there and fight. They got a great coach and players that for sure will be playing at the next level. These are the games we look forward to, and it has become a nice friendly rivalry.”
In the first half, Franklin grabbed the lead in the first minute on a header in the box by senior Finn Jacobs to take a 1-0 advantage.
“He is a great leader and great holding midfielder,” said Burgoyne. “One of the game plans is that we are playing on a narrow field, and we have a midfielder that has a great attacking throw in. We talked about that before the game how we can throw the ball in and put some pressure on their keeper. The first couple of minutes it worked out. It was a good throw by Landon and a good finish in a scrum by Finn.”
Both sides peppered the net, but Franklin sophomore goalie Aiden Moss and junior goalkeeper Jesse Koellein stood strong, as Franklin went into the break up 1-0.
“I thought we got better defensively,” said Burgoyne. “It was a challenge, because they have so many good players. We created many chances to have a second goal and go up 2-0, and then they got a header. It was not that we played poorly; they just finished the opportunities they got.”
The GCA Lions got off to a fast start in the second half when Lipscomb commit Malachi Jones delivered a header in the 43rd minute to the back post off a corner kick to tie the game at one.
“This win is really big,” said Jones. “Most teams when they go down one, things change. I think we stuck to who we were and what the coach’s game plan was. The guys came out here and executed that second half beautifully.”
Both sides had plenty of chances, but neither were able to break through until the 72nd minute when Lipscomb commit Levi Jones set up Malachi Jones with a strike in the box just past the keeper for the goal to lead 2-1.
“Malachi is obviously a very special player,” said DeFatta. “He was able to get free on a corner, create a little space, and got a head on the ball. He had a couple of other opportunities in this game. The last goal was a pure hustle goal. Honestly, that goal started with Levi Jones checking back into space, winning the ball, and having awareness to play that ball through to Malachi. He did a great job of running with the defender and putting the ball in frame. We are proud of all of our boys, but Malachi absolutely had a great game tonight.”
“Goals are by no means one man doing it all,” said Malachi Jones. “There are other guys that are working just as hard and it just happens to be that it falls to one person. In that moment, it is up to that person to put it away. We just go out there and not necessarily play for stats but just play to see if the team can get better; get that dub any way we can. ”
Franklin tried to knot the game at two with many chances in the final minutes of play, but GCA keeper Jesse Koellein and a host of Lions defenders denied the Admirals opportunities to break even and sealed the victory 2-1.
Franklin will host Centennial in the Battle of Franklin on Monday.
“Even though the results have not gone our way, I feel that our group has gotten better every game,” said Burgoyne. “Physically we are there, but mentally we have got to get over this hump. We have to turn around and get prepared for a very good Centennial game. These district games are the ones that count and set you up for the postseason. The challenge for this group is that we have great senior leaders and some young players. We have to see if mentally we can get over this hurdle.”
GCA will play two teams in tournament play in Gulf Shores, Alabama this Saturday.
“We look at these games for our boys to grow on the field, but also more importantly grow off the field,” said DeFatta. “What we are trying to do with these boys is create a foundation in their lives that is based on Christ. We pour into each other and push each other.”
“We use soccer as more than just a game,” said Malachi Jones. “We use it as a tool to reach other people’s hearts and minds. I think that is our goal down there. We want to go down there and win; don’t get me wrong, but that is not our main focus.“
