The Grace Christian Academy baseball team won their third title of the season on Tuesday night. The Lions defeated Goodpasture 9-4 at Clyde Pewitt Field in Leiper's Fork to take home the Division II-A Middle Region title.
But the season is far from over for GCA, who improved to 34-5 with the win. After earning the district regular season and tournament titles and a region crown, the Lions will now be headed to the next section of the DII-A playoffs, where they have earned a bye to the quarterfinal round.
GCA will begin a three-game series next Wednesday, May 18, with a spot in the state final four on the line. The Lions last reached the final four in 2019. They fell in the quarterfinals last season.
The Lions opened up the regional title game with a scorching first inning. GCA scored eight of their nine runs in the opening frame as Cade Fuller, Jordan Carter, and Dean Bechman all hit home runs.
Hudson Miller started on the mound for GCA, allowing four hits and four wins with three strikeouts across 4 1/3 innings on the way to earning the win.
Parker Wyatt, who signed with Chattanooga State on Wednesday morning, entered in relief and allowed just one hit while dealing four strikeouts. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles.
