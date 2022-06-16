Grace Christian Academy star Malachi Jones is adding one more honor to his high school trophy cabinet.
Jones was named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday, the first-ever honor for a player from the GCA program.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Jones as Tennessee’s best high school boys soccer player.
Jones finished the season with team highs in goals (22) and assists (15) as he led the Lions to a stellar 17-2-2 record and the Division II-A state championship title.
The four-time First-Team All-State selection scored three goals and tallied three assists at Spring Fling alone, leading to his final career total of 119 goals scored and 43 assists made.
Off the field, Jones compiled a 4.33 GPA during his time at GCA. He will be suiting up for the Lipscomb soccer program in the fall alongside his brother Levi. Malachi and Levi are two of eight siblings who were adopted from Sierra Leone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.