For the fourth time in the past six seasons, the Ensworth girls basketball team are state champions.
After being denied a chance at a three-peat last season, the Tigers came roaring back this year with a 70-46 win over Lipscomb Academy in the Division II-AA State Tournament championship game.
Ensworth jumped out to an early lead, pulling ahead 19-6 by the end of the first quarter, and stayed out in front for the rermainder of the game.
The Cambridge sisters once agin led the way. Senior Deayonna Cambridge compiled 21 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals, all team highs, plus five assists. Sophomore Jaloni Cambridge notched 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block.
Senior Kamil Collier added a double-double down low with 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus five blocks, three assists, and one steal. The Cambridge sisters and Collier shot a combined 25-46 from the field.
In their first title game appearance since winning the school’s lone championship trophy in 1986, Lipscomb Academy was led by seniors Mallye Merrit and Ella Grace Thompson. Merrit led the team with 12 points, while Thompson added 10 points and four rebounds.
In the boys Division II-AA state championship game, Goodpasture fell to FACS 48-42.
After winning their first-ever state title in 2021, the Cougars made their way back to the championship game in 2022, falling just short of going back-to-back.
Goodpasture was led by freshman Jayden Jones, who was the team’s only double-figures scorer. He notched 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, both team-bests.
