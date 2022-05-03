In a called five-and-a-half inning game due to rain and close lightning, the Independence Eagles softball team (10-12, 4-4) sealed the victory against the Ravenwood Raptors (6-17, 0-8) at home on Monday night 9-3.
Before the game began, Independence honored their only senior, outfielder Madeline Marcus.
In the top of the first inning, Ravenwood left a runner on third after a lineout as Independence freshman starting pitcher Brylie Waechter escaped with no damage in the frame.
Independence tallied four runs in the bottom of the first inning with a two run RBI single by Waechter, a ball put in play by sophomore Jayla Miller on a fielder’s choice, and a wild pitch to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead.
For Independence, Waechter recorded two strikeouts and caught a runner trying to steal second base to keep the Eagles advantage at 4-0 in the top of the second inning.
Ravenwood sophomore starting pitcher Linley Pittman retired the side in order in the bottom of the second inning, tallying a strikeout and drawing a lineout and pop-out to first as the score stayed at 4-0.
Independence kept their margin at 4-0 in the top of the third as Waechter collected a strikeout and a double play turned by the Eagles defense.
Independence left a runner on base after Ravenwood’s Pittman forced a groundout to third and a strikeout in the bottom of the third 4-0.
Ravenwood got on the board in the top of the fourth when a sac bunt by sophomore Cameron Taylor advanced sophomore Ella Jurosky to third base. Senior Taylor Webb grounded out out to second and Jurosky scored from third to cut the Independence advantage to 4-1.
The Eagles extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth with three runs added on two RBI singles by sophomores Angelina Claramitaro and Tyra McLemore along with a RBI double by junior Ryan Brown to stretch the Independence lead to 7-1.
Ravenwood inched closer in the top of the fifth with a run scored on a ball put in play by Linley Pittman and an RBI single by Ella Jurosky to make the margin 7-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Independence added a run on a sac fly by sophomore Ruby Collier to extend their advantage to 8-3.
Independence's Waechter retired the side in order, drawing three flyouts to keep the margin at 8-3 in the top of the sixth.
The Eagles tallied another run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a solo home run by Ryan Brown. The game was called due to weather in the bottom of the sixth, giving Independence the win on Senior Night 9-3.
Ravenwood will host Brentwood Academy on Wednesday.
Independence will travel to Spring Hill on Wednesday.
