The old-timers say it was Ernie Smith’s baseball field long before Lipscomb Academy made it official Friday night.
Lipscomb named its field after the school’s longtime coach who won seven state titles and 951 games during his 41-year career from 1978-2018.
Smith is tied for 27th nationally for career wins.
He left his mark with more than just wins and losses.
“It is said that legacy is not what is engraved on plaques or baseball walls, but what is woven into the lives of others,” Lipscomb athletic director Michelle York told the crowd at a naming ceremony.
Smith, 71, is a member of three hall of fames: the TSSAA, the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association and Lipscomb University.
He led his team to 31 district championships and 19 regional titles.
Smith spent countless days taking care of the field on Maplehurst Avenue in Nashville.
“Coach, living a couple blocks up the road, I was up and down Maplehurst 30, 40 times a day. I can’t remember a time when I drove by and I didn’t see you out here,” former Mustangs pitcher Mike Dugan told the crowd.
Mike’s father, Ken, coached Smith at Lipscomb University from 1970-73 when he was a utility infielder.
“There were times I saw (Smith) out here in a coat and tie,” Dugan said. “He would be raking the baselines or taking the tarp off in between classes or during lunch. And then there were times during the summer where he’d be out here with no shirt on trying to get some rays. You know that’s true, right?”
Dugan said he can’t think of a better way for his coach to be honored. He played for Smith from 1982-85.
“When you walked on a field behind Ernie Smith, it didn’t matter if it was Upperman, Marshall County, Brentwood Academy or here at home, you already had the advantage,” Dugan said. “We all knew it; they all knew it. That’s why they always wanted to beat him. Coach, I just want you to know I’ll forever be grateful for my four years playing for you, but more importantly for the friendship that I have with you now.”
Charlie “Chico” Hale was Smith’s assistant for 37 years.
“There’s not one person in the state of Tennessee who knows the high school baseball rule book better than this guy right here and he carried it in his back pocket,” Smith said. “Any time there was a call on the field and the umpire had made a mistake, he saw Coach Hale coming out, reaching for his back pocket, he knew he was in trouble. And he was.”
Brad Coon replaced Smith as coach in 2019.
“You want to talk about some big shoes to fill,” Coon told the crowd. “Everybody knows that if there was a Mount Rushmore of coaching that Coach Smith is on there. There’s no doubt about that. I mean, what an incredible career.”
Benton Patton played third base and shortstop for Smith from 1978-81.
Smith’s first state title came in his first season in 1978.
“He was never afraid to coach, he was never afraid to work hard,” Patton said.
Wes Wilkerson played outfield, pitcher and shortstop for Smith from 1993-96.
“It was amore than a game to him,” Wilkerson said. “For me, he taught us values of life and becoming young men. He knew how to get pretty much the best out of every individual on the team.”
Lipscomb won 58 straight games from 1998-99.
“It was just like we literally thought in our mind that we were going to run rule every team that we played,” former Mustangs pitcher Kyle Felts said. “I think all nine of our starting nine played in college or got offers. I think our team hit 51 home runs that year.”
Lipscomb won a state title in 1998 before the streak ended with a substate loss to Marshall County the following year.
“I look back and I’m just, like, how did we do it because it’s easy to lose a game,” former Mustangs center fielder/pitcher Brian Passons said of the winning streak.
Smith said the Marshall County loss was the most painful defeat of his career as it ended Lipscomb’s season at 33-1.
He regretted calling an ill-fated squeeze bunt for Felts.
“I had set the home run record the year before and I hit a home run that game, so when he called the squeeze I was like don’t ever expect that,” Felts said.
Felts and Passons went on to play for Lipscomb University, where one of their teammates was Jeremy George, son of Marshall County coach Joe George.
“He said my dad has always known Ernie’s squeeze signal and (Jeremy) just started laughing about it,” Felts said. “I turned to squeeze and they did a pitchout and then they picked our guy off third.”
Felts, who also played outfield and first base, said the Mustangs got about 15 hits off Tigers ace Jeffrey Terrell, but apparently they left a lot of runners on base.
Smith also led the Mustangs to state titles in 1982, 1986, 2001, 2005 and 2011.
He won 908 games and a state championship coaching girls basketball for 37 years from 1980-2016.
Smith coached his sons, Keith (2011 grad) and Chris (2018), and his future wife, Regina (1980).
Hundreds of Lipscomb supporters, including former players and coaches, attended the ceremony.
“I did not know it was going to be this big,” Smith said. “Oh, this is fantastic.”
Smith played high school and college baseball at Lipscomb.
“I guess I’ve just always loved Lipscomb and never really wanted to go anywhere else,” Smith said. “We had so many ties here. It’s like a little community, to be honest with you.”
