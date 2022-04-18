After losing a trio of players to the transfer portal in March, the Lipscomb men’s basketball team has landed their first major transfer of the offseason in former Cincinnati Bearcat A.J. McGinnis.
McGinnis only suited up in eight games last season for the Bearcats for a total of 41minutes thanks to an ankle injury and illness. Prior to his stop in Cincinnati, the 6-foot-3 guard played a season with UNC Greensboro.
McGinnis averaged 6.0 points per game in 15.1 minutes per outing across 28 contests as a freshman for a UNC-G squad that won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the SoCon to earn the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
McGinnis is a native of Huntsville, Alabama, where Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff spent 22 seasons at the helm of the Univeristy of Alabama-Huntsville program.
Last season, Lipscomb finished 14-19 and bowed out in the semifinals of the ASUN Tournament. The Bisons return five of their top six scorers, including three-time First-Team All-Conference honoree Ahsan Asadullah.
In other local transfer portal news, Nashville natives Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Devan Cambridge are leaving Nevada and Auburn, respectively, to team up at Arizona State.
Vanderbilt’s Shane DeZonie is headed to St. Joseph’s, Belmont’s Will Richard is going to Florida, and former Ensworth standout Skyy Clark chose Illinois after sitting out last season due to a torn ACL before what would have been his freshman campaign at Kentucky.
In women’s basketball, Middle Tennessee landed Savannah Wheeler from intra-conference foe Marshall who lead the C-USA in scoring last season at 20.3 points per game, good enough for 17th in the nation.
