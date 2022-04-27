With the deadline for the transfer portal approaching, transactions are continuing to roll in. The Lipscomb women’s basketball team made another addition this week with the signing of Claira McGowan.
McGowan, a Murfreesboro native, suited up for 23 games in the 2021-22 season as a freshman at Murray State. She played 204 minutes total on the season, compiling 40 points, 22 rebounds, and 13 assists.
McGowan had a standout career at Oakland High School prior to joining the Racers. As a senior, the 5-7 combo guard led the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game and added 3.7 rebounds as she guided the Patriots to a sectional appearance. During her time with Oakland, she was named All-Area, All-District, and All-Region.
This is Lipscomb’s second Division I transfer portal coupe of the year so far. In January, they landed Ole Miss forward Aleah Sorrentino. The 6-3 freshman redshirted the 2020-21 season at Ole Miss before hitting the portal. At Florida Prep, she was rated 88th overall and the 16th-best forward in her class by ESPN.
Last season, the Bisons finished 10-20 with a 5-11 record in ASUN play. They will return seven of their top eight rotational players for the 2022-23 season.
