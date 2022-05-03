The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced the boys and girls wrestling all-state teams in classes for Division I and Division II on Monday for the 2021-22 season.
The following Nashville-area wrestlers earned all-state status:
BOYS
Class A
113
Steve Ramos, Martin Luther King, Sr.
132
Grant Hawkinson, Page, Jr.
152
Thomas Magness, Harpeth, Jr.
160
Will Parcel, Page, Sr.
170
Kyle Watts, White House Heritage, Sr.
182
Kendrick Curtis, Fairview, Jr.
220
Jacob Clevenger, Fairview, Sr.
Jerry Campbell, East Nashville, Sr.
285
Kaymon Overton, East Nashville, Sr.
Class AA
106
James Hicks, Wilson Central, Fr.
113
Russell Ford, Independence, Jr.
Owen Gobel, Franklin, Sr.
120
Jarvis Little, Summit, So.
Nicholas Mercante, Wilson Central, Jr.
126
Justin Bradford, Blackman, Sr.
132
Hunter Sturgill, Heritage, Fr.
Landon Desselle, Summit, So.
Grant Myers, Blackman, Jr.
138
Mason Sells, Blackman, Jr.
Spencer Kon, Independence, So.
145
Finley Jameson, Summit, Jr.
Riley Fort, Wilson Central, Jr.
152
Charles McTorry, Nolensville, So.
160
Drew Dodson, Ravenwood, Sr.
170
Anthony Pyron, Mt. Juliet, Sr.
Wyatt Gibbs, Brentwood, Jr.
182
Jashua Chew, Blackman, Sr.
195
Connor Milhorn, Siegel, Sr.
220
Theron Gaines, Oakland, Sr.
Noah Todd, Wilson Central, Jr.
285
Ryan Smith, Summit, Sr.
Division II
106
Joe Calvin, Father Ryan, So.
113
Brody Gobbell, Father Ryan, Fr.
120
Calvin Eason, Father Ryan, Sr.
Andrew Connow, Pope John Paul II, Fr.
126
Casen Roark, Father Ryan, Fr.
132
Chancery Deane, Father Ryan, Fr.
138
Sawyer Rutherford, Father Ryan, Fr.
Carson Smith, Brentwood Academy, Jr.
145
Mac Russ, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
Ben Stigamier, Father Ryan, Sr.
152
Matt Oberlander, Father Ryan, Jr.
160
Joe Terry, Father Ryan, Sr.
170
Henry Rodgers, Father Ryan, Sr.
Riley Clark, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
182
Ben Marchetti, Father Ryan, Sr.
Miller Barnett, Battle Ground Academy, Sr.
195
Johnothon Moore, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
Tim Brunet, Father Ryan, Jr.
220
Gabe Fisher, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
Jackson Wells, Brentwood Academy, Sr.
285
Abraham Cromartie, Father Ryan, Jr.
Andrew Pederson, Brentwood Academy, So.
GIRLS
100
Vivian Mariscal, Nashville Overton, So.
Rylee Lent, Independence, Jr.
Kiley McNerney, Riverdale, Jr.
107
Grace Elliott, Siegel, Sr.
114
Mila Risner, Oakland, Jr.
126
Kristen Allsup, Dickson County, Jr.
132
Kaylen Thomas, Ravenwood, Sr.
138
Brooklyn Long, Independence, Jr.
Emma Stephenson, Summit, Sr.
145
Bryce White, Cane Ridge, Sr.
